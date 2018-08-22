4 juveniles are accused of egging a Gulfport home. Why is driver facing felony charges?

A woman who drove four juveniles through the Bayou View neighborhood to egg a residence is now facing felony charges, police said.
The eggs damaged the paint job on a car at the residence and resulted in the first of two felony charges for the woman, and charges against the juveniles, Gulfport Police Sgt. Clayton Fulks said.
The egging took place at 12:47 a.m. July 17 in the 900 block of Courthouse Road near Commerce Street, Fulks said.
The owner of the car filed a complaint, alleging that dried egg caused more than $1,000 in damages to the paint job, he said.
The woman and the juveniles know the victim, Fulks said.
Police arrested Rebekah Leigh Bennett, 35, on a felony malicious mischief charge on Aug. 14 and turned the juveniles over to Harrison County Youth Court. She was released from the Harrison County jail on a $1,000 bond.
Bennett turned herself in to police a week later, on Aug. 21, after learning police had a warrant for her arrest on an additional charge, Fulks said.
The new charge is directing or causing a juvenile to commit a felony. Bennett left jail after posting bail on her new bond, also $1,000.
It’s unclear if any other property was egged. Fulks said no other complaints have been filed.
