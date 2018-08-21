Ex-police chief for Biloxi schools sentenced for embezzling nearly $170,000

A law enforcement officer who was the Biloxi School District’s campus security chief for a decade has admitted to embezzling tens of thousands of dollars from a state organization.
Paul Cannette, 49, of Ocean Springs was sentenced to prison Tuesday and ordered to make restitution of $169,865 to the Mississippi Association of School Resource Officers, Assistant District Attorney Crosby Parker said.
He also was given a 10-year prison term with four years suspended, leaving four to serve and two years of house arrest, followed by three years of probation.
The school district has a certified campus police force that operates independently of the Biloxi Police Department. School resource officers are certified law enforcement officers who function as a teacher, informal counselor and law enforcement officer.
Cannette had been a patrol officer and a criminal investigator for the Biloxi Police Department before he took the campus security job.
Cannette resigned from the campus police job and the state organization after his indictment in November 2017.
The State Auditor’s Office issued a formal demand on Nov. 14, 2017, for Cannette to repay a total of $244,819.78. The amount includes missing money plus interest and costs of the investigation.
Then-State Auditor Stacy Pickering announced Cannette’s arrest after the indictment, saying Cannette was the sole officer of the MASRO. Public money from the Mississippi Department of Education funds the organization through a Mississippi Community-Oriented Policing in Schools grant.
Cannette was the state organization’s president and assumed duties as treasurer, leaving no checks and balances.
Cannette is among 17 former state workers who collectively owed the state about $2.3 million, most through embezzling, by the end of fiscal year 2017. By June 30, about $520,000 in payments had been made.
Cannette had made no payment by June 30, a state audit shows.
