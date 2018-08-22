Luis Soto Jr.
He opened fire in a fit of road rage and killed a man, cops say. He’s in more trouble.

A Gautier man accused in a deadly road rage incident is facing new felony charges.

Luis Ruiz Soto Jr., 28, was in an orange jail jumpsuit with his hands shackled and a sneer on his face when he was in court Tuesday.

Ruiz was there for arraignment on charges of second-degree murder, shooting a motor vehicle and two counts of aggravated assault in connection with Jan. 25 incident that left Leland Sumrall dead.

Pascagoula police began an investigation after a driver called to report someone was shooting at their vehicle on Jerry St. Pe’ Highway near Ingall’s Shipbuilding.

Police dispatchers got a call about other shots fired as officers headed to the scene.

Sumrall crashed after he was shot multiple times. He died within an hour at a nearby hospital.

Though shots were fired at a second motorist, no other injuries occurred.

Authorities at the time described the shooting as a road rage incident.

According to court papers, Ruiz was armed with a .9 mm handgun.

Pascagoula police initially arrested Ruiz on a murder and assault charge, and a Jackson County grand jury indicted him on the additional charges.

Ruiz waived his arraignment and pleaded not guilty Tuesday.

Judge Dale Harkey set an Oct. 1 trial date.

Ruiz’s bond, initially set at a total of $1 million, was reduced to a total of $200,000.

