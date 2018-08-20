Charles Demario Manning, 36 Arrested Aug. 19, 2018, by Gulfport Police on an indictment charging him with hinding prosecution of a felon and misdemeanor charges of DUI 1st offense, no insurance, suspended license and possession of marijuana.
South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018

By Sun Herald

August 20, 2018 10:04 AM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, by Mississippi Coast law enforcement officers.

The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County adult detention center dockets.

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

