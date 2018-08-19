Ocean Springs police looking for suspects who robbed a restaurant manager

Ocean Springs police officers are looking for two men who robbed and injured a restaurant manager.
Around 2:19 a.m.Sunday, officers responded to Applebee’s after a report of a robbery, according to Capt. Chuck Jackson.
At the scene, officers learned that the manager of the business was possibly robbed by two men as he was closing the store for the night.
The victim has been in and out of consciousness, Jackson said, and was only able to give officers bits and pieces of information.
It is unknown at this time what type of weapon was used.
Biloxi K9 was called to the scene to assist in tracking the suspects who fled on foot in an unknown direction, Jackson said.
The victim was taken to Ocean Springs Hospital with deep cuts to the head.
Jackson said the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Ocean Springs Police Department at 228-875-2211 or MS Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
