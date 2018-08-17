2 brothers in ICU after St. Martin shooting, sheriff says

A St. Martin teenager was arrested after a Thursday night shooting involving two brothers, the sheriff said.
Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said deputies responded to Bridge Water Park Apartment on Big Ridge Road around 10:30 p.m.
They found one victim lying on the ground, Ezell said.
Another victim told deputies his brother got into a fight with Fa’Darius Davon Williams, 18, and Williams started shooting and drove off.
Investigators and officers with the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team later found Williams at his JF Dougals Drive home, Ezell said, where a search turned up several stolen firearms.
Williams was arrest on two charges of aggravated assault, and is held without bond while awaiting an initial court hearing.
Both victims are in the intensive care unit at Ocean Springs Hospital, Ezell said.
The investigation is ongoing.
Comments