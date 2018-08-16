Former Black Spring Break promoter pleads guilty to drug charges. What’s next?

A Moss Point man who promoted events during Black Spring Break on the Mississippi Gulf Coast on Wednesday pleaded guilty to drug charges.
Keith Lavell Brown, 46, pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy with intent to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine.
Brown admitted to being involved in a plan to bring cocaine to the Coast between 2015 and August, 2017. The plan involved the transportation and distribution of large quantities of cocaine from Texas. Once during a stop in Louisiana, DEA agents said 10 kilos of cocaine were seized in an RV that were headed to Brown in Moss Point.
During an RV stop in Mississippi, additional kilos of cocaine were seized by federal agents that was also en route to Brown and his associates.
In July, Brown was accused of felony tax evasion in two counties.
Brown will be sentenced on November 7. He faces a maximum penalty of life in prison and a $10 million fine.
Comments