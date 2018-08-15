What he did to a Gulfport girl has this man spending 10 years in jail

A man has been sentenced to prison after what he did to a Gulfport girl over a 10-year period.
Thomas Joseph Shaver, 51, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the unlawful touching or molestation of a young girl.
The investigation began in February 2017 when the Gulfport Police Department received a complaint that Shaver had committed sexual assaults against a child, according to District Attorney Joel Smith.
Shaver had recently undergone sex addiction therapy when the crimes were first reported, Smith said.
Shaver had called the victim and confessed to multiple sexual crimes against her when she was underage, Smith said. She was able to record that conversation and provide a copy to the police department.
The crimes ended approximately five years before they were reported, Smith said.
During the sentencing, Shaver claimed the crimes were unknown until he confessed and went to sex therapy.
Judge Larry Bourgeois quickly corrected him by pointing out “the victim knew.”
The victim, now in her 20s, also addressed the court and said,” He betrayed my trust. I am healing and moving on with my life.”
Shaver will be required to serve every day of the 10-year sentence due to the nature of the charge as a sexual offense, Smith said.
“You took something away from her — her innocence, and destroyed a family,” Judge Bourgeois said before sentencing.
After the sentence was announced, Shaver turned to openly apologize to the victim, who was visibly shaken, Smith said.
“No matter the degree of the abuse, no matter how much time has passed since the abuse, it leaves lasting emotional scars for the victims,” said Assistant District Attorney Alison Baker, who prosecuted the case.
