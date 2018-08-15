Deveon Lashawn Cunningham, 41 Arrested Aug. 14, 2018, by Jackson County Sheriff’s Office on four charges of possession of a scheduled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felony, possession of meth, possession of opiates, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and a probation violation.
Deveon Lashawn Cunningham, 41 Arrested Aug. 14, 2018, by Jackson County Sheriff’s Office on four charges of possession of a scheduled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felony, possession of meth, possession of opiates, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and a probation violation. Jackson County Adult Detention Center

Crime

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018

By Sun Herald

August 15, 2018 10:15 AM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, by Mississippi Coast law enforcement officers.

The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County adult detention center dockets.

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

A selection of the felony arrests made my South Mississippi law enforcement Aug 3-9, 2018. Charges listed are provided by the arresting agency.

