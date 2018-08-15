He was the leader of a drug-trafficking ring in Picayune. Now he’s going to prison.

A drug-trafficking organization distributed cocaine and meth in Picayune for at least three years, with one of the ring leaders supplying at least 5 kilos of meth, court papers show.
The prosecution of the five drug dealers has ended, with Patrick “Puppy” Johns receiving a prison term of 13 years and four months. U.S. District Judge Sul Ozerden sentenced him Tuesday.
Johns and four other men will serve time for their roles in drug dealing that started in 2014 and ended with their arrests in June 2017, court papers show.
Johns, 46, and the others are from Picayune.
During a two-year investigation, Johns sold meth twice to undercover agents and sold them cocaine twice, U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst and Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent Jere T. Miles said in a news release.
Johns also supplied cocaine for a co-defendant, 28-year-old Antonio Irwin.
Johns pleaded guilty Jan. 11 to possession with intent to distribute cocaine, but his plea deal also held him responsible for distributing meth, federal agents said.
His co-defendants admitted they were meth dealers rather than face trial on a 16-count indictment. Their crime was possession with intent to distribute meth.
Irwin received a prison term of 10 years and eight months on March 30.
Timothy Jackson, 42, and Paul “Soulja P” Simmons Jr., 33, were sentenced March 22. Jackson is serving 11 years and eight months. Simmons’ prison term is 7 years and five months.
Dennis Earl Smith, 50, was sentenced April 19 to six years in prison. Smith sold undercover officers two ounces of pure meth, also called crystal meth or ice, during the investigation, officials said.
Picayune police had previously arrested each of them on drug charges, according to the Picayune Item.
The case was investigated by the HSI, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Drug Enforcement Administration, Picayune Police Department, Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Assistant U.S. Attorney John Meynardie was the prosecutor.
