A neighbor heard gunshots and called the cops. It turned into drug bust in St. Martin.

A woman in St. Martin called for help when she heard a shot fired and a bullet struck the back of her home.

Her call led to a drug bust and more when deputies found three people at a trailer powered by a stolen generator, Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said.

Deputies went to Durango Avenue about 8:30 p.m. Monday and investigated a gunshot the woman said appeared to come from a mobile home directly behind her house, Ezell said.

Deputies obtained a search warrant and reported finding three handguns, an assortment of illegal and prescription drugs and a felon on parole for having a firearm after a felony conviction, he said.

Deveon Cunningham, 41, faces a new firearm charge plus charges of possession of meth, heroin, cocaine, marijuana, methadone, Adderall, hydrocodone and oxycodone, all felonies.

A probation warrant has been obtained to hold him for the Mississippi Department of Corrections, the jail docket shows.

Deputies arrested Anne Marie Walker, 39, and William Chambliss, 53, on unrelated charges. Gautier Police wanted Walker on a meth charge and Chambliss on traffic charges, Ezell said.

The three were being held at the Jackson County jail pending initial court appearances.