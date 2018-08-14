Antwion Jermaine Curry
One arrested after shots fired into occupied vehicle, Gulfport police say

By Jeff Clark

August 14, 2018 12:01 PM

A Gulfport man has been arrested on two counts of aggravated assault after he fired shots into an occupied vehicle, police say.

Chief Leonard Papania said in a news release that 28-yea-old Antwion Jermaine Curry was arrested Aug. 10.

Papania said officers responded Aug. 9 to a call of a firearm discharged in the 2000 block of 41st Avenue, which is south of the Naval Construction Battalion Center. They found a vehicle hit several times by gunshots.

He said police believe Curry was involved in a verbal dispute with one other person before the shooting.

Curry was taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center and his bond was set at $500,000 by Judge Brandon Ladner.

