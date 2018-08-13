Crime

Police want answers after teen shot in South Mississippi trailer park

August 13, 2018 04:42 PM

Lucedale

Three juveniles face charges in a shooting that wounded a fourth juvenile Saturday night at a mobile home park, police said.

What led to the shooting and how a firearm was obtained is unclear.

Officers were called to Evon Trailer Park about 7:20 p.m. Saturday and found one juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot, Police Chief Kellum Fairley said in a news release. The mobile home park, on U.S. 26, is across from McDonald Street.

The wounded minor was taken to a hospital, where injuries were determined to not be life-threatening.

The other minors face charges in the shooting, Fairley said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lucedale Police Department at 601-947-3261.

Fairley didn’t release their ages and didn’t say whether they will be charged as adults or prosecuted in youth court, which operates under the George County Court.

