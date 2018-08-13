Multiple cars burned in Jackson County being investigated as arson, sheriff says

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a series of car burnings that happened in the early morning hours Monday.
Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said in a news release that three cars were burned and the burnings are being investigated as arson.
Ezell said two cars were burned around 2:45 a.m. at a home in the 9000 block of Scott Street in Latimer. Another fire was reported a few hours later at Oak Ridge Apartments in St. Martin.
Only the interior of the vehicle at the apartment complex was damaged, Ezell said.
Anyone with information on the car burnings, please contact the Sheriff’s Department at 228-769-3063 or Crimestoppers at 877-787-5898.
