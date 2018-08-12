Woman attacks Biloxi police officers after being fired from her job, cops say

A woman was arrested after attacking Biloxi police officers early Sunday morning.
Officers responded to a business in the 100 block of Howard Avenue in reference to a reported disturbing the peace, according to Maj. Chris De Back.
Keisha Roxanne Moran, 35, had just been terminated from employment and was causing a disturbance inside the business, De Back said.
When officers arrived, they tried to calm her down, but Moran became even more agitated in their attempt
Officers tried to take her into custody for disturbing the peace, but she assaulted one of the officers by striking him twice in the groin with her knee, De Back said.
Another officer tried to gain further control of the situation, but Moran then bit his right arm, nearly breaking the skin, De Back said. Officers managed to eventually gain control of Moran and take her into custody.
Moran and the officer both received very minor injuries and were treated at Merit Health Biloxi.
Moran was taken to Harrison County jail on a charge of simple assault of a law enforcement officer. Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain set her bond at $25,000.
