Kiln man was drunk behind the wheel when he crashed, cops say. His girlfriend died.

Hancock County sheriff’s deputies say a Kiln man was intoxicated on Tuesday when he crashed his vehicle on Firetower Road near Old Joe Moran Road, causing the death of a female passenger in his car.
“The driver of the single involved vehicle, Jesse Allen Wyatt, 43, was believed to be an impaired driver,” according to a statement issued by Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam.
“Wyatt was subsequently taken for purposes of obtaining blood specimens for legal analysis. The passenger in this vehicle was ejected from the vehicle and later succumbed to her injuries.”
The victim was later identified on Friday as Jessica Miller, Wyatt’s girlfriend, by Hancock County coroner Jim Faulk.
Faulk said Miller died from injuries she suffered when she was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.
Sun Herald reporter Yolanda Cruz contributed to this report.
