13-year-old girl received sexual texts from a Gulfport man, police say

The father of a 13-year-old girl called police earlier this year to report a family acquaintance had sent his daughter text messages about having sex with him.
Texts provided to police showed Steven Eugene Hudson, now 54, was enticing the child to meet him for sex, Gulfport Police Sgt. Clayton Fulks said.
Patrol officers went to the father’s home on Jan. 14 and investigators obtained a copy of the text messages, Fulks said.
Police arrested Hudson on Jan. 18 on a charge of enticing a child to meet for sexual activity. Hudson got out of jail the next day after posting bail — 10 percent — on a $100,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner.
Police arrested Hudson again on Thursday after a grand jury indicted him on two counts of child exploitation.
The charge applies to child pornography and enticing a child to meet for sexual activity.
Exploitation carries penalties of five to 40 years in prison and a fine of not less than $50,000 but no more than $500,000.
Hudson was taken to the county jail, where he was being held with no bond pending an appearance before a circuit court judge.
