Martin Stephen Brown, 45 Arrested Aug. 9, 2018, by Hancock County Sheriff’s Office on three charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.
Martin Stephen Brown, 45 Arrested Aug. 9, 2018, by Hancock County Sheriff’s Office on three charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell. Hancock County Adult Detention Center
Martin Stephen Brown, 45 Arrested Aug. 9, 2018, by Hancock County Sheriff’s Office on three charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell. Hancock County Adult Detention Center

Crime

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018

By Sun Herald

August 10, 2018 12:17 PM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, by Mississippi Coast law enforcement officers.

The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County adult detention center dockets.

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

A collection mug shots from felony arrests made by Coast law enforcement from July 28 to Aug 3, 2018. The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

By

  Comments  