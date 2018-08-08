Woman mooned, attacked after leaving her shopping cart in Rouses parking lot, cops say

Things got aggressive in a Rouses parking lot after a woman did not return her shopping cart, according to media reports.
WKRG-TV in Alabama reports Patrick Sullivan Lynch was arrested by Spanish Fort police Tuesday night after mooning and shoving a 60-year-old woman to the ground after they argued over leaving the shopping cart she used in the parking lot.
Police told WKRG Lynch allegedly shoved the woman to the ground after she recorded Lynch on her phone after he dropped his pants. The woman hit her head, OBA News reports.
Lynch, who has no criminal history in the state of Alabama, was arrested on charges of assault 3rd degree and public lewdness. He was crying in a mugshot obtained by WKRG.
People arrested by Spanish Fort police are held at the jail in Daphne, Alabama, a nearby city, according to the Spanish Fort Police Department website.
Comments