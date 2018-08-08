Jaquan Terrell Moffett
Crime

Gulfport man arrested after drug deal gone bad, cops say

By Jeff Clark

jclark@sunherald.com

August 08, 2018 10:57 AM

A Gulfport man has been arrested on an armed robbery charge after a drug deal gone bad, police say.

Police say Jaquan Terrell Moffett, 20, was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 7, for the crime that happened about a month ago.

Gulfport police Sgt. Clayton Fulks said in a news release that officers responded to an armed robbery call on the morning of July 8 in the 13000 block of Tracewood Drive.

Fulks said the victim claimed he had a small amount of narcotics that were taken from him at gunpoint by Moffett during a supposed drug deal. He said the victim and Moffett knew one another.

Moffett was taken to the Harrison County Adult jail. Judge Melvin Ray set Moffett’s bond at $50,000.

By

Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark

