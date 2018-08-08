Gulfport man arrested after drug deal gone bad, cops say

A Gulfport man has been arrested on an armed robbery charge after a drug deal gone bad, police say.
Police say Jaquan Terrell Moffett, 20, was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 7, for the crime that happened about a month ago.
Gulfport police Sgt. Clayton Fulks said in a news release that officers responded to an armed robbery call on the morning of July 8 in the 13000 block of Tracewood Drive.
Fulks said the victim claimed he had a small amount of narcotics that were taken from him at gunpoint by Moffett during a supposed drug deal. He said the victim and Moffett knew one another.
Moffett was taken to the Harrison County Adult jail. Judge Melvin Ray set Moffett’s bond at $50,000.
