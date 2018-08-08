He and his girlfriend got in a fight, cops say. What he did next got him a felony charge.

A Saucier man is in Harrison County custody after he held his girlfriend against her will, cops say.
Joshua Lee Johns, 39, was booked into Harrison County jail on a felony charge of kidnapping Tuesday.
Johns is accused of holding his girlfriend against her will in the early morning hours of Aug. 3, Sheriff Troy Peterson said.
Johns and his girlfriend were involved in a domestic dispute, and he refused to let her leave after she made several attempts to do so, Peterson said.
Investigators obtained a warrant on Johns, who turned himself in Tuesday.
Johns is held in lieu of a $100,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner.
Johns also faces misdemeanor charges of domestic violence simple assault, violation of probation, failure to appear for 2nd offense DUI and failure to appear for driving while license suspended.
