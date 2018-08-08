Woman arrested after shots fired in ‘suspicious death’ in Gulfport

One person has been arrested after a “suspicious death” and report of shots fired in Gulfport on Tuesday night.
Sandra Marie Goff, 23, was arrested by Gulfport police Tuesday on a charge of first degree murder.
Police responded to a report of a gunshot around 8:47 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of River Road, Sgt. Clayton Fulks said.
The caller said a gunshot was heard from a residence in the area, Fulks said.
Officers found a 38-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound to the chest inside the residence.
The shooting happened after a verbal altercation, Fulks said, and Goff was identified as a suspect.
Goff was denied bond due to a pending case where she was charged with motor vehicle theft by the D’Iberville Police Department in 2017.
She is held in Harrison County jail.
The identity of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.
Comments