Pitress Alecandrious Gary, 25 Arrested Aug. 6, 2018, by Gulfport Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, MDMA. He also faces misdemeanor charges of three counts of possession of marijuana, a charge of MDMA, two counts of no insurance, no tag, and expired license and contempt for default of payment.
Pitress Alecandrious Gary, 25 Arrested Aug. 6, 2018, by Gulfport Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, MDMA. He also faces misdemeanor charges of three counts of possession of marijuana, a charge of MDMA, two counts of no insurance, no tag, and expired license and contempt for default of payment. Harrison County Adult Detention Center
Pitress Alecandrious Gary, 25 Arrested Aug. 6, 2018, by Gulfport Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, MDMA. He also faces misdemeanor charges of three counts of possession of marijuana, a charge of MDMA, two counts of no insurance, no tag, and expired license and contempt for default of payment. Harrison County Adult Detention Center

Crime

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Monday, Aug. 6, 2018

By Sun Herald

August 07, 2018 10:48 AM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, by Mississippi Coast law enforcement officers.

The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County adult detention center dockets.

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

A collection mug shots from felony arrests made by Coast law enforcement from July 28 to Aug 3, 2018. The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

By

  Comments  