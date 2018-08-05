Steven Dean Lasalle, 30, was arrested Aug. 4, 2018, by the Mississippi Department of Corrections on a charge of burglary of an unoccupied dwelling.
Steven Dean Lasalle, 30, was arrested Aug. 4, 2018, by the Mississippi Department of Corrections on a charge of burglary of an unoccupied dwelling. Harrison County Adult Detention Center
Steven Dean Lasalle, 30, was arrested Aug. 4, 2018, by the Mississippi Department of Corrections on a charge of burglary of an unoccupied dwelling. Harrison County Adult Detention Center

Crime

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018

By Sun Herald

August 05, 2018 09:45 AM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, by Mississippi Coast law enforcement officers.

The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County adult detention center dockets.

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

The NC Division of Motor Vehicles has revised its guidelines for what drivers should do when they are stopped by a law enforcement officer. The suggestions closely follow those in this video from the Raleigh Police Department, with one exception.

By

  Comments  