A woman from Pascagoula was shot in Louisiana. Now her fiancé is in jail.

A man with connections to Pascagoula is in Louisiana custody after the death of his fiancé, police say.
Michael Edwin Vice, 46, was arrested for the death of Lori Estelle Tanner, 38, on a charge of second degree murder.
Around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, Lake Charles police responded to a report of a shooting near Lake Street and Idlewilde Lane.
Upon arrival, offices located a woman, later identified as Tanner, dead from an apparent gunshot wound, KATC reports.
During the investigation, officers learned the shooting took place inside a vhicle as it was exiting off Interstate 210 onto Lake Street, WBRZ reports.
Police say both Vice and Tanner are originally from Pascagoula.
Vice is being held on a $1 million bond, KJAC reports.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
