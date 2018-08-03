Couple robbed of all but their underwear left Biloxi apartment to call for help, cops say

A couple in their 20s was visiting a friend at an apartment when the resident assaulted them and stole their clothes, cellphone and wallet, police said.
The couple escaped from Beauvoir Manor apartments in their underwear and went to a business to use a phone to call for help about 3:18 a.m. Thursday, said police Detective Nick Sonnier.
The man and woman received treatment for minor injuries at a hospital.
The couple told police they had been visiting the girlfriend of Larray Montrail Armstrong at his apartment when a fight started and he assaulted them and stole their clothes and belongings.
What the argument was about isn’t clear.
Police said they soon found 32-year-old Armstrong at the scene on Stennis Drive and took him into custody.
Police arrested him on two counts of robbery.
Justice Court Judge Bruce Strong set bonds on the charges at $50,000 each for a total of $100,000.
Armstrong was being held at the Harrison County jail.
Comments