April Symon Davis, 29 Arrested Aug. 2, 2018, by Jackson County Sheriff’s Office on two charges of possession of a scheduled substance. Jackson County Adult Detention Center

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018

August 03, 2018 10:23 AM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Thursday, August 2, 2018, by Mississippi Coast law enforcement officers.

The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County adult detention center dockets.

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

