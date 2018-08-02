Marshals in standoff in Pascagoula with man wanted in murder investigation

U.S. Marshals are in Pascagoula, where they are trying to apprehend a man wanted in California on multiple charges connected to a murder investigation.
Mike Quarles, the deputy commander of the task force in Pascagoula, said they located the suspect, whom he did not identify, at a house on Brazil Street about 12:30 p.m.
Marshals, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Pascagoula police surrounded the house. Quarles said additional marshals are coming in from Mobile, Alabama, to help.
Quarles said authorities were able to get two to three people out of the house, but he’s unsure whether there are others still in the house with the suspect.
Jackson County’s SWAT team is taking the tactical lead, Quarles said.
Authorities don’t know why the suspect is on the Coast, nor if he has ties to the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Quarles said additional details could be available after the situation is resolved.
SunHerald.com will update this report.
Comments