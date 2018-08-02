Joseph Michael Pelkey, 27 Arrested August 1, 2018, by Pass Christian Police on a charge of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.
Joseph Michael Pelkey, 27 Arrested August 1, 2018, by Pass Christian Police on a charge of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver. Harrison County Adult Detention Center
Joseph Michael Pelkey, 27 Arrested August 1, 2018, by Pass Christian Police on a charge of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver. Harrison County Adult Detention Center

Crime

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018

By Sun Herald

August 02, 2018 09:46 AM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Wednesday, August 1, 2018, by Mississippi Coast law enforcement officers.

The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County adult detention center dockets.

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

A selection of felony arrest mugshots made by South Mississippi law enforcement from July 21-27.

By

  Comments  