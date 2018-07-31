Kiln man and his son sentenced for killing in-law and wrapping his remains in carpet

A 71-year-old Kiln man fatally shot Philip Whitaker during an argument over how to deal with an adult child living in another city, District Attorney Joel Smith said.
Terry Martin Smith and his son, Carl Smith, have each received a 20-year prison sentence for the killing and disposal of Whitaker’s remains. The 54-year-old Diamondhead man had been reported missing a week before his carpet-wrapped remains were found on Interstate 10 in New Orleans East.
Joel Smith announced the motive for the November 2017 killing and the sentencing results on Tuesday. The DA is not related to the defendants.
Carl Smith, 46, is the cousin of Whitaker’s wife, Joel Smith said. His father also lives in Kiln.
Whitaker wanted help to intervene in an issue involving an adult child living in Baton Rouge, which led to the argument at the Smiths’ home, the DA said. Terry Smith told the court Whitaker picked up a hammer so he shot him.
Whitaker’s wife reported him missing on Nov. 10, 2017. Investigators said he had last been seen picking up a prescription at Love’s Pharmacy two days earlier.
Investigators identified the father and son as suspects after finding videos of them at several businesses, Smith said. Whitaker’s remains were found a week after he disappeared.
The father confessed to killing Whitaker and he and his son admitted they helped move the body, taking it to New Orleans to avoid being linked to his death, the DA said.
Circuit Judge Christopher Schmidt sentenced the men after they each waived indictment and pleaded guilty on two charges each at the Hancock County Courthouse, Smith said.
Terry Smith pleaded guilty to manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence. His son pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to manslaughter and tampering with evidence.
Robin Fitzgerald
