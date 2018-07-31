Trent Royale Callahan, 28 Arrested July 30, 2018, by Gulfport Police on a charge of aggravated domestic violence. He also faces misdemeanor charges of simple domestic assault and three counts of contempt of court.
Trent Royale Callahan, 28 Arrested July 30, 2018, by Gulfport Police on a charge of aggravated domestic violence. He also faces misdemeanor charges of simple domestic assault and three counts of contempt of court. Harrison County Adult Detention Center
Trent Royale Callahan, 28 Arrested July 30, 2018, by Gulfport Police on a charge of aggravated domestic violence. He also faces misdemeanor charges of simple domestic assault and three counts of contempt of court. Harrison County Adult Detention Center

Crime

She told police she was strangled until she passed out. Now a Gulfport man is in jail.

By Kate Magandy

kmagandy@sunherald.com

July 31, 2018 10:21 AM

A Gulfport man is accused of strangling a woman until she lost consciousness, Gulfport police say.

Trent Royale Callahan, 28, was charged with aggravated domestic violence on Monday.

Police said a woman came to the police station at 12:15 a.m., saying that Callahan strangled her until she lost consciousness. She said the incident occurred in the 1700 block of 21st Avenue.

Officers observed that signs of injury on the victim consistent with assault, police spokesman Clayton Fulks said in a press release.

Justice Court Judge Louise Ladner issued a warrant for his arrest and Callahan was taken into custody.

He was taken to the Harrison County jail, where he was processed and had bond set at $50,000.

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

By

Kate Magandy can be reached at 228-896-2344 or @kmagandy

  Comments  