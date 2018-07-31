She told police she was strangled until she passed out. Now a Gulfport man is in jail.

A Gulfport man is accused of strangling a woman until she lost consciousness, Gulfport police say.
Trent Royale Callahan, 28, was charged with aggravated domestic violence on Monday.
Police said a woman came to the police station at 12:15 a.m., saying that Callahan strangled her until she lost consciousness. She said the incident occurred in the 1700 block of 21st Avenue.
Officers observed that signs of injury on the victim consistent with assault, police spokesman Clayton Fulks said in a press release.
Justice Court Judge Louise Ladner issued a warrant for his arrest and Callahan was taken into custody.
He was taken to the Harrison County jail, where he was processed and had bond set at $50,000.
