Jesse Carl Toomer, 38 Arrested July 30, 2018, by Jackson County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of domestic violence aggravated assault. Jackson County Adult Detention Center

Crime

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Monday, July 30, 2018

By Sun Herald

July 31, 2018 10:07 AM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Monday, July 30, 2018, by Mississippi Coast law enforcement officers.

The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County adult detention center dockets.

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

