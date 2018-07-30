‘The community has waited for 4 years.’ Ex-Coast jail nurse leaves court in handcuffs

The jury delivers their verdict in the trial of former registered nurse Carmon Brannan. Brannan was accused of causing the death on Sept. 24, 2014, of inmate William Joel Dixon, who died after seven days without insulin.
By
Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

Crime

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year. According to Purva Grover, M.D., a pediatric eme

What to do when police pull you over

Crime

What to do when police pull you over

The NC Division of Motor Vehicles has revised its guidelines for what drivers should do when they are stopped by a law enforcement officer. The suggestions closely follow those in this video from the Raleigh Police Department, with one exception.