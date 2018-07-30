Christopher Earl Byther, 45 Arrested July 29, 2018, by Gulfport Police on a charge of aggravated assault. He also faces two misdemeanor charges of simple domestic assault. And he is on a hold for Covington County.
Christopher Earl Byther, 45 Arrested July 29, 2018, by Gulfport Police on a charge of aggravated assault. He also faces two misdemeanor charges of simple domestic assault. And he is on a hold for Covington County. Harrison County Adult Detention Center
Crime

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Sunday, July 29, 2018

By Sun Herald

July 30, 2018 09:14 AM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Sunday, July 29, 2018, by Mississippi Coast law enforcement officers.

The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County adult detention center dockets.

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

A selection of felony arrest mugshots made by South Mississippi law enforcement from July 21-27.

