He took a car for ‘test drive’ from Gulfport to Simpson County, cops say

A man is in jail after a test drive went all the way to Simpson County, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said.
Rico Jermaine Portis, 33, went to an auto dealership on U.S. 49 and asked to test drive a vehicle, Peterson said.
Peterson said Portis used a fake ID to get permission to drive the vehicle.
Portis was later apprehended in Simpson County with the vehicle, Peterson said.
Portis faces charges of taking away of a motor vehicle and obtaining person identity information for unlawful use.
