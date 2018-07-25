William Mitchell Jeanfreau, 21, was arrested July 24, 2018, by Gulfport police on two charges of auto burglary and a charge of possession of a weapon after a felony conviction.
William Mitchell Jeanfreau, 21, was arrested July 24, 2018, by Gulfport police on two charges of auto burglary and a charge of possession of a weapon after a felony conviction. Harrison County Adult Detention Center

Crime

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Tuesday, July 24, 2018

By Sun Herald

July 25, 2018 09:31 AM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Tuesday, July 24, 2018, by Mississippi Coast law enforcement officers.

The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County adult detention center dockets.

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

