Man’s body found on a Stone County roadside. His death is suspicious, sheriff says.

Andrew Lewis spoke with family and friends as late as Friday night. But by early Saturday morning, he was found dead on a roadside about two miles west of U.S. 49.
A motorist driving on Thelma Andrews Road near New Hope Road about 4 a.m. saw a man’s body on the edge of the road and called for help, Sheriff’s Capt. Ray Boggs said. The area is west of Wiggins.
His death is considered suspicious, Boggs said.
“Family and members of the community saw him and some of them talked with him the night before,” he said.
No information has been released on his apparent cause of death or whether it appears Lewis was involved in a struggle.
His remains have been sent to the Mississippi Forensics Laboratory for an autopsy.
Lewis’ age was not immediately available.
The sheriff’s department wants to hear from anyone who has information that can help determine what happened.
To give a tip, call the Stone County Sheriff’s Department at 601-928-7251.
Or give an anonymous tip to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers. Call 1-877-787-7858 or give a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com. Online tips also remain confidential.
