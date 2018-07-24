New Orleans considers fewer arrests for traffic violations after former councilman jailed

Police officers would no longer be required to arrest drivers caught with suspended licenses and would be discouraged from making arrests for most traffic offenses under a proposal headed to the City Council.
The proposed ordinance, which was prompted by the arrest of former City Councilman Oliver Thomas earlier this year, would leave it up to officers to decide whether someone without a valid driver’s license should be jailed or simply fined.
The changes got unanimous approval Monday from the council’s Criminal Justice Committee, with members arguing that officers should not be tied up making arrests for minor infractions when they have other priorities. That approval paves the way for the measure to go before the full council Thursday.
The ordinance, proposed by Councilwoman Helena Moreno and Councilman Jared Brossett, would make it official city policy that nearly all traffic offenses should be dealt with through citations, rather than arrests.
The exceptions would be serious offenses such as driving while intoxicated, hit-and-run crashes and reckless driving, all of which require the offender to be arrested under state law.
Council members said the change would cut down on needless arrests and give officers time to focus on more serious crimes.
“By doing this we free up people to make real arrests,” Councilman Jay Banks said.
Moreno and Brossett began considering a change to city ordinances last month after Thomas, who had a suspended license and an unpaid ticket in St. Charles Parish, was briefly jailed after his car was hit by another vehicle.
Thomas and his stepdaughter and son were taken to the hospital after the crash, and officers waited there for six hours to book him at the parish jail.
