He held his girlfriend against her will, says Jackson County sheriff. Cops are looking for him.

Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man who they say held his girlfriend against her will.
Paul Heathcoe, 52, is wanted for charges of kidnapping and domestic violence aggravated assault, Sheriff Mike Ezell said Sunday.
The victim told investigators she was held for three days and escaped from Heathcoe’s home Saturday, Ezell said.
Her injuries were treated at an area hospital.
No further information is available at this time.
If you have any information on Heathcoe’s whereabouts, call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 228-769-3063 or Mississippi Coast Crimestoppers at 877-787-5898.
Comments