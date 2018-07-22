One suspect in Bay St. Louis shooting arrested, police say. The other is still at large.

One man wanted in connection to a Bay St. Louis shooting is in custody, police say.
Around 12:47 a.m. Sunday, Armon Joseph Crawford, 18, turned him in to Gulfport police, said Bay St. Louis Police Chief Gary Ponthieux.
Police obtained warrants Friday for the arrests of Crawford and Xavier Lamar Simmons, 19.
The two men are wanted in connection to a June 6 shooting at Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
Police are still searching for Simmons, of D’Iberville on a warrant for one county of murder, one county of armed robbery and one county of aggravated assault, Ponthieux said.
Simmons should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anybody with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Bay St. Louis Police Department at 228-467-9222, or give an anonymous tip to Mississippi Coast Crimestoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
