How one police department uses license plate readers

Overdoses on synthetic cannabinoids, sometimes known as K2 or Spice, are the latest deadly epidemic in Florida Prisons. The Florida Department of Corrections suspects K2 is behind a dramatic uptick in prison deaths.
Surveillance video from an Aldi grocery store shows an elderly woman shopping while her purse sits just inches away from her in a shopping cart. The thief reaches into the victim’s purse, grabs the victim's wallet and flees the store.
State, federal and local law enforcement agencies have online tools to help you track sex offenders. You can look for a particular person, or register to be notified if any convicted sex offender moves near you.
The jury delivers their verdict in the trial of former registered nurse Carmon Brannan. Brannan was accused of causing the death on Sept. 24, 2014, of inmate William Joel Dixon, who died after seven days without insulin.
Michael Thomas Pearce addressed Judge Robert Krebs and said he felt like Antioinette Raymond, a St. Martin bus driver accused of assaulting his disabled granddaughter on the bus, was getting a lenient sentence. Krebs delayed her sentencing.
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year. According to Purva Grover, M.D., a pediatric eme
Here are the felony arrests made on Saturday, July 14, 2018, by Coast law enforcement officials. The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.
Here are the felony arrests that were made Friday, July 13, 2018, by Coast law enforcement officials. Charges listed were those shown on the county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.