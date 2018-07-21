Sterling O'Neal Bell, 20, was arrested July 20, 2018, by Bay St. Louis police on six charges of commercial burglary.
South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Friday, July 20, 2018

By Sun Herald

July 21, 2018 11:08 AM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Friday, July 20, 2018, by Mississippi Coast law enforcement officers.

The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County adult detention center dockets.

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

