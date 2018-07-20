Colby Alexander Tolbert, 20 Arrested July 19, 2018, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on charges of cyberstalking and retaliation against a public servant or witness.
What he said and who he said it to on social media landed this man in jail, cops say

By Yolanda Cruz

ycruz@sunherald.com

July 20, 2018 11:03 AM

A 20-year-old Hurley man is in jail after what he said on social media, cops say.

Colby Alexander Tolbert was arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Thursday.

Tolbert is held on charges of cyberstalking and retaliation against a public servant. He sent a threatening message to a former deputy’s wife, Capt. Randy Muffley said.

Tolbert’s message threatened bodily harm to the former deputy and his family, a release from the sheriff’s office said.

Judge T. Larry Wilson set Tolbert’s bail Friday at $7,500 per charge, totaling $15,000.

Tolbert was ordered not to contact the victims.

