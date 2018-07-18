Suspect wanted in armed robbery of Gulfport Sleep Inn

Here are the felony arrests made on Saturday, July 14, 2018, by Coast law enforcement officials. The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.
Here are the felony arrests that were made Friday, July 13, 2018, by Coast law enforcement officials. Charges listed were those shown on the county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.
Here are the felony arrests that were made on Friday, July 6, 2018, by Coast law enforcement officials. The charges listed were those shown on the county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.
Here are the felony arrests that were made on Sunday, July 1, 2018, by Mississippi Coast law enforcement officers. The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.
Here are the felony arrests that were made on Thursday, June 21, 2018, by Mississippi Coast law enforcement officers. The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.
Terrelle Johnson says "I plead guilty; I done it," as he is escorted to Stone County MS Justice Court for his preliminary hearing on a first-degree murder charge in the decapitation death of his mother, Sherry Johnson.
Here are the felony arrests that were made on Tuesday, June 19, 2018, by Mississippi Coast law enforcement officers. The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.
Here are the felony arrests that were made on Monday, June 18, 2018, by Mississippi Coast law enforcement officers. The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.
Here are the felony arrests that were made on Sunday, June 17, 2018, by Mississippi Coast law enforcement officers. The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.
Rose Luciano and Waveland Police Chief David Allen held a press conference on Friday, June 15, 2018, to ask the public's help in any information concerning the death of Shelby Luciano. Luciano was killed on June 18, 2015, in Waveland.