Suspect wanted in armed robbery of Gulfport Sleep Inn

The Gulfport Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a suspect wanted in the armed robbery of a Sleep Inn that happened early Monday morning.
By
Up Next
The Gulfport Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a suspect wanted in the armed robbery of a Sleep Inn that happened early Monday morning.
By

Crime

He pointed a gun and demanded money at a Gulfport hotel. Police need help finding him.

By Yolanda Cruz

ycruz@sunherald.com

July 18, 2018 12:55 PM

Gulfport police are asking for help finding a suspect wanted in an early morning armed robbery.

About 2:55 a.m. Monday, officers responded to Sleep Inn at 10000 Old U.S. 49, police said.

The victim said a man wearing a white T-shirt with gray sweatpants came to the front counter asking about renting a room, police said.

The suspect exited the front door and returned about a minute later and pointed a black semi-automatic firearm and demanded money, police said.

After taking an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect left in a red car. He is described as around 6-feet tall with a thin build.

This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information should contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959.

People can also contact MS Coast Crime Stoppers www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com or at 877-787-5898.

Yolanda Cruz: 228-896-2340, @_YolandaCruz_

  Comments  