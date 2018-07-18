He pointed a gun and demanded money at a Gulfport hotel. Police need help finding him.

Gulfport police are asking for help finding a suspect wanted in an early morning armed robbery.
About 2:55 a.m. Monday, officers responded to Sleep Inn at 10000 Old U.S. 49, police said.
The victim said a man wearing a white T-shirt with gray sweatpants came to the front counter asking about renting a room, police said.
The suspect exited the front door and returned about a minute later and pointed a black semi-automatic firearm and demanded money, police said.
After taking an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect left in a red car. He is described as around 6-feet tall with a thin build.
This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information should contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959.
People can also contact MS Coast Crime Stoppers www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com or at 877-787-5898.
