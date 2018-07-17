Girl found at a Gulfport hotel. A man with her is accused of human trafficking, sheriff says.

A 17-year-old girl from Sweeney, Texas, reportedly took a bus to Gulfport to meet a man whom she had become acquainted with on the internet.
Police and federal agents arrested the man on a human trafficking charge Tuesday at a Gulfport hotel and took the girl into protective custody, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said.
Maxwell Isley Phillips, 30, lives at InTown Suites, an extended-stay hotel at 9145 U.S. 49. The area is south of Airport Road.
The girl had not been reported missing, but information given to HSI led to the arrest, he said.
Sheriff’s investigators and Homeland Security Investigations agents went to his Isley’s room at the extended-stay hotel with a search warrant, Peterson said.
The girl later Tuesday was put on a bus, headed to Sweeney, Texas, to be reunited with her family, Peterson said.
Phillips was being held at the Harrison County jail on a $250,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner.
This is not the first time Isley has been arrested on a human trafficking charge.
Sheriff’s investigators arrested him on the same charge in 2014 involving a different girl.
Sheriff’s investigators saw him walking on 33rd Street during that arrest. He was suspected of promoting prostitution with an underage girl.
A Harrison County grand jury found insufficient evidence to indict him, Peterson said.
