Marshals arrest a Gulfport teen. He’s accused in a murder and charged as an adult.

A Gulfport teenager was standing in the yard outside his mother’s home when federal marshals pulled up with Gulfport Police.
They had come to arrest him on a murder warrant from the Covington County Sheriff’s Department, said Raymond Smiles, supervisory inspector of the U.S. Marshals Service in Gulfport.
“We received information that he was staying at his mother’s address so we got with Gulfport Police,” Smiles said.
“He was standing outside the house when we rolled up. He just stood still.”
Dontavis Shired Magee, 16, is charged as an adult on a murder charge along with Jamar Lamon Hayes, 15, of Mount Olive.
Marshals arrested Magee on Sunday in a North Gulfport neighborhood off Jackson Street and West Virginia Avenue. The area is east of U.S. 49 and near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Hayes was arrested July 12 in Covington County, WDAM-TV reports.
Magee and Hayes are accused in a June 3 assault during a robbery at the home of Jessie Lee Doby, who died of head injuries two days later, WDAM reports. Doby lived in the New Hope community.
A judge gave each of them a $1 million bond, the TV report says.
Magee and Hayes were being held at the Covington County jail in Collins.
What Magee was doing in Covington County isn’t clear.
SunHerald.com is working on an updated report.
