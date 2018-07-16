Moss Point man had pot brownies, a lot of cocaine, and more, FBI says

The discovery of seven kilos of cocaine in a Moss Point man’s car led to more than that when authorities searched his home on Dantzler Avenue, according to the FBI.
A search of his home reportedly found even more drugs — nearly a kilo of cocaine, 98 oxycodone pills, six pounds of marijuana and four pounds of marijuana brownies.
Add to that a .45-caliber Glock pistol and $10,000 in money, and the man now faces a federal conspiracy charge while his son and another Moss Point man face state charges, the FBI said.
Louisiana State Police on Friday stopped Dale Ricardo Easterling Sr., 43, who was eastbound on Interstate 10 near Lake Charles, indicating he was likely returning home to Moss Point. They reported finding seven kilos, or 16.48 pounds of cocaine hidden in the car he was driving.
A search of his home followed later Friday by the agents with the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Drug Enforcement Administration and Metropolitan Enforcement Team, the latter based in Pascagoula.
The search and further investigation led to the arrest of Dale Easterling II, 19, and Taurus Cornell Richardson Jr., 23, on state charges. Easterling II faces charges of trafficking in controlled substances and an order for failure to appear in court on a charge of possession of marijuana. Richardson faces a charge of possession of marijuana.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert H. Walker signed a criminal complaint in Gulfport on Sunday, the FBI said. Easterling Sr. faces a charge of conspiracy to distribute cocaine.
Easterling Sr. was being held at the Calcasieu Parish jail in Lake Charles on Monday pending an initial appearance in federal court in that city. His booking mug was not available.
It wasn’t immediately clear if the federal case will be moved to Gulfport.
The FBI Safe Streets Task Force based in Pascagoula is composed of special agents from the FBI, the U.S. Border Patrol and officers from the Pascagoula, Moss Point, Gautier and Ocean Springs police departments and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.
The Task Force is part of the Gulf Coast High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, whose crime-stopping work is funded by the Office of National Drug Control Policy in Washington, D.C.
