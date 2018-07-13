Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect after Gulfport shooting

Police are searching for a man wanted for an early morning shooting.
Around 5:50 a.m. Friday, Gulfport police responded to shots fired at 11000 block of Reichold Road, Chief Leonard Papania said.
The investigation revealed Johnny Lee Fulton, 55, of Gulfport fired a weapon while at an area business with victims present, Papania said.
Fulton fled the scene in a purple 2011 Dodge Avenger, Mississippi tag HFQ919.
The Gulfport Police Department has a warrant for Fulton’s arrest on a charge of aggravated assault.
Papania said Fulton is considered armed and dangerous.
If you have information on the whereabouts of Fulton or the vehicle described, contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or MS Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
