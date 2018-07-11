Biloxi man beaten and robbed after he refused two men asking for money, police say

Two young men demanded money from a man in his 40s as he was walking on Lameuse Street, and they threw him to the ground and started punching him when he didn't give them money, a detective said.
The victim had minor injuries, but his assailants stole his wallet and cellphone before they ran away, Biloxi Police Investigator Matthew DeDual said.
It happened May 22 in a neighborhood between Division Street and Esters Boulevard.
Surveillance footage from an area business and the statements of a witness helped identify two suspects, one of whom was arrested the next day, DeDual said.
Police released information about the robbery after they arrested the second suspect on Wednesday.
Jeroid Orlando Richburg, 22, of Biloxi, was being taken to the Harrison County jail. The docket lists his legal name from previous arrests as Jeroid Hernando Orlando Richburg.
Police arrested 27-year-old Brandon Lee Robertson on May 23, DeDual said.
Judge Albert Fountain had set bonds for each at $150,000.
Robertson's bond has been reduced to $50,000 and a judge has sent his case to the next grand jury, the Harrison County jail docket shows.
"We don’t know who is the one who planned it or was the primary instigator of the ordeal, just that they were both involved in the robbery," DeDual said.
